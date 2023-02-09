Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Odisha Doctors Write to Health Minister to Postpone Medical Exam. Check What They Say

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The Odisha unit of the IMA said if the Centre postpones NEET PG 2023, the academic schedule of the present and future batches of students will not be disturbed.

The Odisha Unit of the IMA in the letter highlighted that there is less gap between the last round of counselling of NEET PG 2023 and the main exam date.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Joining the growing chorus to postpone NEET PG 2023, the Odisha Unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday, in a letter, urged the Ministry of Health and Family welfare to delay the medical exam by 2-3 months. The doctors association in a statement said that the postponement of the exam will provide more time for students to prepare for the exam. If the Centre postpones NEET PG 2023, the association said the academic schedule of the present and future batches of students will not be disturbed.

Read Full Letter Here

IMA Writes to Health Minister on NEET PG 2023

On Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Ministry asking for postponement of the NEET PG 2023 Exam by 2-3 months.

In the letter to the Union Minister, the IMA said several medical aspirants are yet to complete their one-year mandatory internships, as per the local internship schedules. These interning candidates will be deprived of their proper postgraduate education since the NEET PG 2023 MBBS internship completion cut-off date overlaps with internship completion dates in several ports of the country.

“As requested by IMA Headquarters the issue of eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023 was resolved by extending the date of completion of internship. But this also needs to synchronize with the actual examination date, which shall be convened after completion of internship,” the IMA added in its letter.

Protest Grows to Postpone NEET PG 2023

For the past several days, several medical associations and students from across the country have been demanding postponement of NEET PG 2023 Exam and extend the MBBS internship completion date.

Protest at Jantar Mantar

Several NEET PG aspirants, along with FAIMA delegation, on Tuesday protested at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding postponement of the exam. These agitating aspirants urged the authorities to postpone the medical entrance exam to May or June. They also claimed that the medical aspirants are currently adjusting with the delays of Covid pandemic in which the health care sector played a major role.

May be they Removed all dates because of extension of eligibility criteria may cause changes in further dates.. but why Exam date is removed..??#NEETPG2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023#NEETPG23 pic.twitter.com/36W1utPdYE — Dr. Bhushan K (@Bhushankarsi) February 9, 2023

Internship Deadline Extended

After such demands, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 7 extended the MBBS internship completion cut-off date to August 11, 2023. Along with the NEET PG internship deadline, the NEET MDS deadline was also extended.

