Postpone NEET PG 2023: Students Seek Delay in Exam by 3-4 Months. Will Exam be Postponed?

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Disappointed about the management of the exam for the past three years, medical aspirants flood Twitter with tweets on how the delays and decisions of NBE and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) impacted the students.

Will NEET PG 2023 be postponed?

Postpone NEET PG 2023: After the cut-off date for the mandatory medical internship was extended to June 30, medical students are now demanding that NEET PG 2023 be postponed. Notably, the NBE has fixed the exam date for March 5 and the results would be out by March 31, however, the students won’t be able to participate in the medical counselling process which would be held in July unless they complete their one-year internship.

As there is a massive gap wherein students would be idle, they are urging the authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam by six to eight weeks. This they say would help prepare for their exams better, and also complete their internships.

Taking to Twitter, hundreds of medical aspirants demanded postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6.

Last week, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and prospective candidates wrote to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG 2023 due to insufficient time to prepare for exam and months gap between the exam and counselling.

After the students launched the online campaign, #PostponeNEETPG2023 is trending now on Twitter.

Why are they demanding NEET PG 2023 postponement?

Initially, the NEET PG 2022 date was scheduled to be held on March 12 and the last date to join after the NEET PG Counselling stray round is March 16, 2022. After taking into consideration students’ requests, NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to May 21.

Check what students say on Twitter:

Even last year it was may22 . Not even one full year is over since then . If they do conduct the neet now. The counselling wont start until july as interns who qualified cant sit for these counselling..#PostponeNEETPG2023 — Dr Megha Krishnan (@DrMeghaKrishna1) January 23, 2023

If they are not delaying it. They can conduct neetpg twice in a year. We wont mind then. It will mean more specialists also for the country.#PostponeNEETPG2023 — Dr Megha Krishnan (@DrMeghaKrishna1) January 23, 2023

The students urged the health ministry, NBE to postpone the exam due to delay in completion of NEET PG 2021 counselling, less gap between entrance exam and counselling and ineligibility of 5,000 medical interns.

Majority of students this year have been demanding postponement stating that the gap between NEET PG 2023 exam date on March 5 and counselling will leave interns with no job for nearly 4-5 months.