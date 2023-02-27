Home

NEET PG 2023 Not Postponed: Exam on March 5, NBE to Begin Counselling By July 15

Postpone NEET PG 2023: During the hearing of the pleas at the Supreme Court, ASG Aishwarya Bhati appearing for NBE and the government said the counselling process would start from July 15, 2023 without waiting for the August date.

NEET PG 2023 Updates: Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Latest Update: The Supreme Court on Monday heard plea of students again and after hearing the matter for the second time, said the medical exam will not be postponed. As the pleas for the postponement of NEET PG is postponed, now the exam will be held as per schedule on March 5, 2023. For NEET PG 2023, the admit card was released on nbe.edu.in on February 27, 2023.

During the hearing, a top court bench comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta refused to entertain the petitions filed by candidates who said they were not getting enough time to prepare for exams due to their ongoing internships.

The agitating students in plea had sought for postponement of NEET PG 2023, scheduled for March 5, to a later date. In the petition, they argued that there is not enough time to prepare for the exam.

The students in the plea said that if NEET PG is held on March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11, which is the internship cut-off date.

However, during the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said that usually, the gap between the internship deadline and the exam is never more than two months.

To this, ASG Bhati said only 6,000 students applied during the second window and the rest 2.03 lakh applicants submitted forms in the first window.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, the agitating doctors and students said it is not the defeat of NEET PG students, but of the entire doctors community.

Court cases cant help

Hence Proved again!!

I had lost believe earlier!!🙂#NEETPG2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/dvyI8MDgon — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) February 27, 2023

For the past many weeks, thousands of students and medical organizations have been expressing concerns and staging protests for the delay of the medical exam.

