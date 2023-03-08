Home

NEET PG 2023 Latest News: Results Expected on March 31: Check How Merit List Will be Prepared

NEET PG 2023 Latest News Today: As per the earlier notification by the NBE, the NEET PG 2023 result will be available on the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in by March 31.

NEET PG 2023: After the results are announced, the NEET PG merit list 2023 will be prepared by the NBE on the basis of rank obtained by the candidates.

NEET PG 2023 Latest Update Today: Despite continuous protests by thousands of students, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the NEET PG 2023 on March 5 and the subject experts said the difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. Now the students are waiting for the NEET PG 2023 result announcement. As per the earlier notification by the NBE, the NEET PG 2023 result will be available on the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in by March 31.

Apart from the NEET PG 2023 results, the NBE will also announce the cut-off, toppers list and then the candidates will be able to download the scorecard from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: Cut-off details

The candidates must be aware that NEET PG 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is the 50th percentile and the cut-off for reserved category is the 40th percentile. Last year’s cut-off for the general category was 275 marks and for the SC, ST, and OBC, it was 245 and 260 for general-PH category candidates.

NEET PG 2023: How Merit List if Prepared

After the results are announced, the NEET PG merit list 2023 will be prepared by the NBE on the basis of rank obtained by the candidates. After NEET PG 2023 merit list is released, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counseling process, which is expected to start after four months.

NEET PG 2023: Counselling Details

The MCC will hold the counseling for 50 per cent of All India Quota or AIQ seats, 100 per cent state quota seats, deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, and private institutes. And the rest 50 per cent of AIQ seats will be filled under NEET PG counseling 2023 conducted by the respective state counseling authorities.

Last month for several weeks, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants demanded postponement of the exam by 2-3 months but National Medical Commission refused to defer the dates. Later, students approached Supreme Court to delay the exam citing a lack of preparation time. However, the Supreme Court dismissed their plea and allowed the exam to be conducted on time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.