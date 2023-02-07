Home

NEET PG 2023: Govt Extends Last Date of Completion of Internship for Eligible Candidates

The health ministry has rescheduled NEET PG 2023 to allow candidates who weren’t eligible due to delayed internship.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday decided to extend the last date of internship completion for eligibility to August 11, 2023. According to the ministry, the decision was taken considering the future of over 13,000 MBBS students who were not eligible for the NEET PG 2023 exam due to the delayed internship. “Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,” Ministry of Health.

“More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best,” Govt added.

#MedicalEducation Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

Earlier today, NEET PG aspirants, along with FAIMA delegation, protested at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding that postponement of the exam. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, as per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations.

I welcome this move of @MoHFW_INDIA for allowing all interns to take part in the examination.

But our demand of POSTPONEMENT of exam till may – June.

So this half hearted notice is unacceptable @mansukhmandviya .

We shall only stop agitation when Exam is postponed.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/uAdvcPa5Vt — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 7, 2023

“At present, the eligibility bar for interns is June 30 and the exam date is March 5. There is a huge gap between the counselling and the examination date. So, if the NEET PG can be postponed, candidates will be able to utilise this time to study and get the specialty of their choice. Otherwise, the time period from March to June will be a waste of time for candidates,” FAIMA Chief, Rohan Krishnan told The Indian Express.

