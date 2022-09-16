NEET PG 2023 Time Table Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam tentative schedule on the official website. Interested candidates can now check the full schedule on natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023.Also Read - NEET SS 2022 Result DECLARED Now on nbe.edu.in: Check Direct Link, Merit List, Score Card Here

Along with the NEET PG exam schedule, the education board has also released the NEET MDS exam, DNB, FNGE, and other examination dates. Notably, the NBE will conduct the NEET MDS on January 8, 2023, and FMGE 2022 is scheduled for December 4, 2022.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Schedule Direct Link

The candidates, however, need to remember that these dates are tentative and can be changed. The candidates should keep checking the official website regularly to be sure about the exam schedule. Also Read - DNB PDCET Result 2022 Likely to be Declared Today at nbe.edu.in| Here's How to Check

Take a look at schedule here :

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – June 2022– October/November 2022

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 — 4th December 2022

Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 — 4th December 2022

Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 — 10th December 2022

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022 — 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th December 2022

NEET-MDS 2023 — 8th January 2023

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 — 20th January 2023

FNB Exit Examination 2022 — February/March 2023

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022 — Feb/March/April 2023

NEET-PG 2023 — 5th March 2023

