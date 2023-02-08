Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Agitating Doctors Plan to Take Legal Procedures For Delay Of Exam. Check What They Say

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Twitter said the association is discussing legal procedures for this issue and will share the detailed plan of action by tomorrow!

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Latest News Today: A day after holding a silent protest at Jantar Mantar over the postponement of NEET PG 2023, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Twitter said the association is discussing legal procedures for this issue and will share the detailed plan of action by tomorrow!

“We have discussed the issue with our core members regarding #NEETPG2023. We did protest today comparatively less number of aspirants were in protest! We are discussing legal procedures for this issue! Will share our plan of action by tomorrow!,” the FAIMA said in a statement.

We have discussed the issue with our core members regarding #NEETPG2023 ! We did protest today comparatively less number of aspirants were in protest!

We are discussing legal procedures for this issue! Will share our plan of action by tomorrow!@ANI @PTI_News @mansukhmandviya — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 7, 2023

During the protest at the Jantar Mantar on February 7, the FAIMA demanded postponement of the NEET PG 2023 Exam.

According to the official schedule, the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) PG 2023 Exam is slated to be held on March 5, 2023. However, several medical associations and thousands of doctors have been consistently demanding to postpone the exam to May-June 2023.

Highlighting the delays caused by the COVID pandemic, the FAIMA urged the Union Health Ministry to postpone the exam with immediate effect. The association said the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 Exam would allow more number of interns to participate in the examination system.

“At present with the eligibility bar for interns with June 30 and exam date on March 5, there is a large gap between the counselling and the examination date, this time could be utilised by the students to study for the examination and pursue their dream subject. In this period doctors will not get any jobs as well,” the FAIMA said in a statement.

The FAIMA had in the first week of January written a letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandviya, requesting him to postpone the NEET PG 2023 Exam and to revise the internship eligibility for medical aspirants.

The FAIMA said NEET PG 2022 Stray Round Counselling was conducted as late as January 10, 2023 and because of which several candidates wouldn’t have ample time to prepare for the exam, if the NEET PG 2023 Exam is conducted in March 2023.

Here’s what agitating doctors say:

अभी नहीं तो कभी नहीं🙏🏼

We request all of you to show solidarity with #NEETPG2023 aspirants!#PostponeNEETPG2023#neet2023 #postponeneetpg23 #neetmds #NEETPG2K23 Requesting all other org. too to join this fight🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

This is the least we can do for our juniors @FAIMA_INDIA_ pic.twitter.com/CBLzxIRALZ — Dr Rakesh Bagdi Gurjar (@dr_rakeshbagdi) February 7, 2023

Apart from the FAIMS, several candidates have also been requesting for the postponement of the exam by two to three weeks. The chorus to postpone exam is growing louder with several doctor associations joining the students to demand for postponement of the exam by 2-3 months.

Earlier, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) had also asked for an extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date.

