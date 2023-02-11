Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Protesting Doctors Call For OPD Shutdown, Seek Appointment With PM Modi to Delay Exam

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Taking to Twitter, one member named Dr Manish Jangra said they are seeking legal help in this issue and are trying to get an appointment with the PMO to discuss the matter.

Some of the doctors called for an OPD shutdown to press forth their demands.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: A day after the agitating doctors under the banner of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said they will move court and explore legal options to postpone the medical exam by 2-3 months, one of the members of the association on Saturday said they are trying to get an appointment with the PMO to discuss the matter. Some of the doctors called for an OPD shutdown to press forth their demands.

Taking to Twitter, one member named Dr Manish Jangra said they are seeking legal help in this issue and are trying to get an appointment with the PMO to discuss the matter.

“Guys Please don’t leave study! Study like you have exam on 5th march only. Ultimately you have to study whether exam get postponed or not! We are seeking legal help in this issue. We are trying our best. Meanwhile we are trying to get appnt with @PMOIndia,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), had said in a tweet that if nothing is decided, then the association will seek legal recourse.

The development comes after Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 will not be postponed and it will be conducted as per schedule on March 5.

Giving details, he said the exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already. The health minister also said that if they delay the exam, further schedules will be delayed as well.

Check what aspirants say on Twitter:

Dear @IMAIndiaOrg !!

Lakh of #NEETPG2023 candidates were believing on your letter that,You will always lead against this injustice !

Requesting ,

Kindly start a big Protest

सरकार चुप रहने से कमजोर समझने लगी है

इससे नये बच्चों पर गलत प्रभाव पड़ रहा#medTwitter #postponeneetpg2023 pic.twitter.com/erbZb7TRzk — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) February 11, 2023

#postponeNEETPG2023

Please Don't Spread this, He is not Missing. He is @ABVPVoice Member. They Just Appear for Photoshoot and Never appear again in any Protests. Their work is already done. They never work for any reason. Only Agenda : Photoshoot #NEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/XJC7qiEKoi — Comrade In Making (@akulasaisandeep) February 7, 2023

Last week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written a letter to Mandaviya urging him to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by two to three months.

In the latter, the IMA said there are several aspiring MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship and these students will miss out on their opportunity to seek postgraduate education as the NEET PG date does not match with the internship completion dates in various parts of the country.

