NEET PG 2023 Answer Key UPDATE: Where And How to Check Provisional Answer Keys | Deets Here

Once released, the candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the answer key from the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Check exam day guidelines here.

NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG 2023 Answer Key will be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The NEET PG 2023 examination was conducted on March 5, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Once released, the candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the answer key from the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The result as per the schedule will be released on March 31, 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which the candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 Answer Key.

NEET PG 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Check

Go to the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must note that soon after the answer key is released, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing amount. The final answer key will be released by the Board along with the results.

