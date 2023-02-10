NEET PG 2023 Exam Not to Be Postponed: Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya Tells Lok Sabha

Home

#PostponeNEETPG2023 latest Update: The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the pandemic COVID-19.

#PostponeNEETPG2023 latest Update: Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told the Lok Sabha that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will not be postponed. The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the pandemic COVID-19.

“The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5,” the health minister said to Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker.

Taking to Twitter, Vice-President of The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) wrote, “Discussion about #postponementneetpg2023 in Parliament. #NEETPG #NEETPG2023 Students should not waste their energy or divert their attention anymore.I request them to concentrate only in revising for the entrance!Isolation from social media is better to maintain focus!”

WATCH MANSUKH MANDAVIYA’S SPEECH IN LOK SABHA

Discussion about #postponementneetpg2023 in Parliament.#NEETPG #NEETPG2023 Students should not waste their energy or divert their attention anymore.I request them to concentrate only in revising for the entrance!Isolation from social media is better to maintain focus! pic.twitter.com/byZqu3ztjE — dr.anuj10 (@AnujAggarwal44) February 10, 2023

Reacting to Mansukh Mandaviya’s response, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Rohan Krishnan added, “Your reply@mansukhmandviya is not proper. Why just only one batch suffer the most because of COVID. There is a “TRIAGE” protocol for emergencies, & “Damage Control Protocols” for coming out of Pandemic.However, now his stand is clear it seems , NO POSTPONEMENT as of now.”

Your reply @mansukhmandviya is not proper.

Why just only one batch suffer the most because of COVID.

There is a “TRIAGE” protocol for emergencies, & “Damage Control Protocols” for coming out of Pandemic.

However, now his stand is clear it seems , NO POSTPONEMENT as of now. pic.twitter.com/MAxuWFPn57 — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 10, 2023

NEET PG 2023 EXAM AS PER SCHEDULE

For the past few days, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their concerns and postpone the exam. And so, due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter. As per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023.

FAIMA’s Jantar Mantar Protest, IMA’s Letter to Online Petition: #POSTPONENEETPG2023 Trends on Twitter

Earlier, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7, followed by the suspension of OPD services. Sharing similar concerns, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the NEET PG by two to three months. Later, a group of aspirants also started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET PG exams. As per recent updates, 10,000 aspirants have signed the petition.

INTERNSHIP CUT-OFF DATE EXTENDED TILL AUGUST 11

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30.

NBEMS REOPENS REGISTRATION WINDOW FOR NEET PG 2023

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination. Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 01, to August 11, 2023, and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in. “The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines will be opened from February 18 to February 20, 2023. A list of these candidates will be published on the NBEMS website prior to the opening of the final edit window. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NBEMS website(s) https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://https://nbe.edu.in// for the latest updates regarding the exam.

