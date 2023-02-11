Home

NEET PG 2023: Qualifying Percentile to Counseling Process; All You Need to Know

NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG 2023 cutoff percentile is 50th for the Genera/EWSl category, 40th and 45th for SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), and UR PwD categories, respectively.

NEET PG 2023 Application Form at nbe.edu.in: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) tomorrow, February 12, 2023. Aspirants can fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by logging into the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. At Present, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5. The result for the same will be declared by March 31.

NBE has also released the NEET PG 2023 cutoff percentile along with the brochure pdf. A registered candidate must secure equal to more than NEET PG cut-off percentile and scores to qualify for the postgraduate medical entrance test.

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of PG seats conducted by designated counseling authority will be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (as per the latest amendment) notified by the NMC/ the erstwhile MCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India. The NEET PG 2023 cutoff percentile is 50th for the Genera/EWSl category, 40th and 45th for SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), and UR PwD categories, respectively.

NEET PG 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

. No. CATEGORY ELIGIBILITY

CRITERIA 1 General/EWS 50th Percentile 2 SC/ST/OBC

(Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 3 UR PwD 45th Percentile

Based on NEET PG cut off 2023, NBE will prepare the merit list for qualified candidates. Through NEET PG cutoff, qualified students will be granted admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 50% state quota, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AMFS colleges, and private institutes.

The validity of the result of NEET-PG 2023 will be only for the current admission session i.e. 2023-24 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

Know About NEET PG Rank, All India 50% quota Rank, All India 50% quota Category Rank

NEET-PG 2023 rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023. In addition, the All India 50% quota rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/ PG Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session). All India 50% quota Category Rank is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET–PG 2023 amongst the candidates of the same category who are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.

NEET PG Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut-Off

Category NEET PG cut off percentile NEET PG 2021 cutoff scores NEET PG cut off scores 2020 NEET PG Cutoff scores 2019 Unreserved (UR) 50th 302 366 340 SC/ST/OBC 40th 265 319 295 Unreserved – PH 45th 283 342 317 SC/ST/OBC – PH 40th 265 319 295

NEET PG 2023 Counseling And Reservation

Reservation of PG Medical seats shall be as per the norms of the Government of India and respective State Governments as may be applicable.

As Per MHA notification dated 4th March 2021, OCI/PIO will be treated as foreigners and only eligible

for NRI seats and will NOT be eligible for Indian National seats like All India Quota, State Quota, Paid Management seats of Deemed universities and Private medical colleges.

for NRI seats and will NOT be eligible for Indian National seats like All India Quota, State Quota, Paid Management seats of Deemed universities and Private medical colleges. NRI Candidates will be eligible for both NRI Seats and Indian National seats as per their merit.

Further, candidates claiming to be NRI, OCI, PIO will not be eligible for reservation under SC/ST/OBC/EWS and will be treated as Unreserved only.

OBC – NCL (Non Creamy Layer) as per Central list of OBC are only eligible to claim OBC reservation in the counseling to be conducted by MCC of DGHS including all India 50% quota seats counseling. All applicants for NEET-PG are accordingly advised to indicate their category as OBC in the application form only if their caste belongs to the Central list of OBCs and they fall under non creamy layer.

A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority i.e MCC for NEET-PG 2023.

Factors That Will Affect NEET PG Cutoff 2023

The NEET PG 2023 cutoff will be determined by the following factors:

Number of candidates appearing for the test The difficulty level of the exam Seat availability

#POSTPONENEETPG2023 Trends on Twitter: Overview

For the past few days, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their concerns and postpone the exam. And so, due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

