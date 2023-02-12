Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023, NEET SS Eligibility Criterion, FMGE Registration: Check Important Education Events This Week

Medical Entrance Exams: The month of February would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from the revision of NEET Super Speciality eligibility criteria to the extension of MBBS internship for NEET PG, it’s a full house of sorts. In this article, we have provided you with a list of events that happened in the medical education sector this week.

FAIMA’s Jantar Mantar Protest demanding postponement of NEET PG 2023: #POSTPONENEETPG2023 Trends on Twitter

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) along with the NEET PG aspirants on February 7 called a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar. Aspirants urged the authorities to postpone the medical entrance exam to May or June, citing a huge gap between the counselling and the examination date.

In response, the Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday(February 10) told the Lok Sabha that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will not be postponed. The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the pandemic COVID-19. The NEET-PG examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5 for those aspiring to get admission to postgraduate medical courses.

“The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5,” the health minister said to Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker.

Agitating Doctors To Move Court After Health Minister Denies Postponement Of Exam

The agitating doctors under the banner of FAIMA said they will go to court and adopt legal options to delay the medical exam by 2-3 months. The FAIMA said it will give 100% efforts to fight for the exam and is thinking over legal aspect of the issue.

We stand by our #NEETPG Aspirants We never want to be in good books of @MoHFW_INDIA on keeping future of our aspirants on stake! We will give our 100% efforts to fight for it.

We are thinking over legal aspect of the issue. We request all other organisation too to join us! — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 10, 2023

NEET PG 2023: MBBS Internship Completion Deadline Extended till August

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan were among the few states that will complete their mandatory internship before the NEET PG 2023 cut-off for completion of the internship on March 31, 2023. The doctors’ body has also written to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting a postponement of the cut-off date, claiming that interns in states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will be disqualified from taking the exam because their internships will end after the cut-off date.

With this decision, over 13,000 MBBS students from five states/UTs will be eligible to take the NEET PG 2023 exam. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the registration process for the NEET PG 2023 tomorrow, February 12. Meanwhile, the cut-off date for completion of the internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 has been extended to June 30.

Change in NEET SS Eligibility criterion

The Union Health Ministry in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reduce the eligibility criterion for NEET-Super Speciality courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile, officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday by news agency PTI. Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, they said.

“The competent authorities of the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) in consultation with the NMC have decided to conduct an additional mop-up round… it may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of the NEET-SS 2022-23 counselling,” a letter sent by the Medical Counselling Committee to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) stated, reported PTI.

NBE FDST Result 2022 Declared

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the result for the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates. Eligible students can download their NBE FDST Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the NBEMS at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. As per the Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009, (amended up to September 2018), a candidate has to score 50% in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination. To pass the Screening Test, a candidate has to separately score 50% in viva-voce examination. A total of 11 candidates have qualified for appearing in the viva-voce exam.

FMGE 2023 Registration

The National Board of Education has started the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2023) June session registration. Eligible candidates can submit FMGE June 2023 application form till March 8.

NEET UG 2023 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam conducting body, is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration date. NTA will release the notification on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Once the application form is out, candidates can apply by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

