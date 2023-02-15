Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Telangana High Court Asks NMC to Reconsider Exam Date, Official Order by 8 PM

#PostponeNEETPG2023 latest Update: While hearing the case of NEET PG 2023 applicants, the Telangana High Court has now asked the National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory body to reconsider the exam date, which is set for March 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

#PostponeNEETPG2023 latest Update: While hearing the case of NEET PG 2023 applicants, the Telangana High Court has now asked the National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory body to reconsider the exam date, which is set for March 5, 2023. For this, the NMC has been given a two-week deadline by the court. The Medical aspirants have further moved the Supreme Court (SC) with the plea seeking a postponement.

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan said, “NEET PG dates should be reconsidered as per the order of Telangana High Court. @NMC_IND given two wks for the same . it is more likely that they will come up with New date & not go to SC. I pray to @mansukhmandviya. Sir to gv a date of MAY – JUNE ! @MoHFW_INDIA.”

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Check Telangana High Court’s Proceedings Highlights

As per Krishnan’s tweet, NMC has refused to postpone the exam and informed the Court about the same. However, the Court analyzed the merit of the issue. The court also noted that the NMC’s actions are a bit illegal. Telangana High Court(HC) will upload the official order by 8 PM tonight.

The Coury disposed of the plea filed by NEET PG 2023 aspirants.

NMC declined to postpone the exam and the same has been communicated to the court.

However, the court analyzed the merits of the issue. The court has asked NMC to consider the exam postponement and give its decision in two weeks.

The NMC has agreed to the court’s statement and it might reconsider the exam date of NEET PG 2023.

NMC is expected to come up with a new exam date of NEET PG 2023.

Now, it is in the nads of NMC and the Ministry of Health whether to decide the new exam date.

Telangana HC will upload the official order by 8 PM tonight.

CHECK FAIMA’s TWEET HERE

NEET PG dates should be reconsidered as per the order of Telangana High Court. @NMC_IND given two wks for the same . it is more likely that they will come up with New date & not go to SC.

I pray to @mansukhmandviya Sir to gv a date of MAY – JUNE ! @MoHFW_INDIA @FAIMA_INDIA_ pic.twitter.com/Rxeemt1oS6 — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 15, 2023

After the order is put on website , we will discuss with Lawyers and whether we should go to Supreme Court or not.

Some lawyers are suggesting that we don’t need to go to SC as it will delay official notice of Ministry.

We will take final call in the best interest for POSTPONE — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 15, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Exam To Be Held As Per Schedule: Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya Tells Lok Sabha

Earlier, the Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will not be postponed. The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the pandemic COVID-19. “The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5,” the health minister said to Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker.

The NEET-PG aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam for quite some time. Since thousands of medical candidates were ineligible due to the Internship Deadline, NBE provided a slight relief by extending the deadline to August 11, 2023.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 13.01.2023, and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 07.02.2023, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to 11.08.2023, “NBE in an official notification said.

Last week, the protesting doctors under the banner Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said they will move to court and explore other legal options to postpone the medical exam by 2-3 months. Due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter.

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines will be opened from February 18 to February 20, 2023. A list of these candidates will be published on the NBEMS website prior to the opening of the final edit window. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NBEMS website(s) https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://https://nbe.edu.in// for the latest updates regarding the exam.

