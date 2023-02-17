Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court Likely to Hear Petition on Monday. Check Updates Here

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on Monday or Tuesday, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan said.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Days after Union Health Minister’s statement, denying NEET PG 2023 postponement, several students/doctors have filed a separate plea for NEET PG postponement in the Supreme Court. For a quite long time, several medical aspirants have been demanding entrance exam postponement, claiming that they have been given no time for exam preparation considering the tough schedule of the internship. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on Monday or Tuesday, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan said. Though, the apex court has not yet fixed a date for hearing the petition.

Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of FAIMA, who has been actively voicing in support of students demanding NEET postponement, tweeted, “Also, we have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow. Once again requesting @mansukhmandviya Sir, to understand the genuiness.”

Postpone NEET PG 2023: CHECK Rohan Krishnan’s TWEET HERE

Also, we have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow. Once again requesting @mansukhmandviya Sir, to understand the genuiness . — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 16, 2023

Requesting the health minister to once again consider the NEET PG 2023 postponement demands, Rohan Krishnan informed that the FAIMA has planned for a joint representation of all major organisations will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for Postponement, according to Krishnan’s tweet.

Telangana High Court(HC), which was hearing a petition seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam, recently dismissed the case and requested the National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory body to reconsider the exam date, which is set for March 5, 2023. For this, the court gave two weeks for the commission to reply.

NEET PG dates should be reconsidered as per the order of Telangana High Court. @NMC_IND given two wks for the same . it is more likely that they will come up with New date & not go to SC.

I pray to @mansukhmandviya Sir to gv a date of MAY – JUNE ! @MoHFW_INDIA @FAIMA_INDIA_ pic.twitter.com/Rxeemt1oS6 — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 15, 2023

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Check Telangana High Court’s Proceedings Highlights

The Coury disposed of the plea filed by NEET PG 2023 aspirants.

NMC declined to postpone the exam and the same has been communicated to the court.

However, the court analyzed the merits of the issue. The court has asked NMC to consider the exam postponement and give its decision in two weeks.

The NMC has agreed to the court’s statement and it might reconsider the exam date of NEET PG 2023.

NMC is expected to come up with a new exam date of NEET PG 2023.

Now, it is in the nads of NMC and the Ministry of Health whether to decide the new exam date.

The Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha justified the decision of not to postpone the exam, stating that the government is trying to restore the delayed session due to the pandemic (COVID-19). The Union Health Ministry on January 13 extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to August 11. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023.

NEET PG SELECTIVE EDIT WINDOW

The final and selective edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will open on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET PG application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2023 selective edit window is available till February 20.

NBE FMGE Exam Date Revised, Why Not NEET PG 2023: Student’s Claims

NBE revised the examination date for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections. The exam which was scheduled to be held on December 4 was conducted on January 20. Meanwhile, a large section of NEET PG aspirants is still awaiting for the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) to issue a notice on the rescheduling of the NEET PG exam.

The aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam by two to three weeks which will cut down the time gap between the result declaration and counselling process. The demand for the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 examination is growing louder across the country with doctors along with aspirants launching several online campaigns on various social media websites and platforms to press for their demand. Meanwhile, there has been no official word on whether the demand of the students will be met or not. And so, due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter.

