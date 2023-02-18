Home

NEET PG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines – Check Documents Required, Reporting Time, List of Barred Items

NEET PG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on Monday or Tuesday, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan said.

NEET PG 2023: At Present, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on March 5, 2023. NBE has also released a list of test day procedures in its information bulletin. In order to appear for NEET PG smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities.

For the latest updates related to NEET PG 2023, please go through this article.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 – Overview and Update

Let’s recall, for a quite long time, several medical aspirants have been demanding entrance exam postponement, claiming that they have been given no time for exam preparation considering the tough schedule of the internship. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on Monday or Tuesday, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan said. Though, the apex court has not yet fixed a date for hearing the petition.

NEET PG Admit Card 2023 in 4 Days

NBE will release the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card on February 22, 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email.

List of Documents To Carry to NBE NEET PG Exam

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their recent

(not more than 3 months old) passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. The photograph must meet following specifications: Minimum 35×45 mm with at least 75% area on the

photograph should be occupied with the face & head of the candidate. It should be a Colour photograph with white background. The photograph needs to display full front view of the face with a neutral expression. No Caps, Stethoscope, Goggles, Ornaments to be worn. Bring Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it. Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre & Any one of the below mentioned Govt issued photo IDs** (must be original and valid/non-expired) – PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph).

What If I Bring my Aadhaar Card to Exam Centre?

In case, any candidate reports to the test center with eAadhaar Card with Aadhaar number printed on it as proof of identity, the e-Aadhaar Card should be a good quality colour print out with clearly visible photograph.

The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should definitely match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card. Decision of NBEMS in this regard shall be final.”

NEET PG Reporting Time

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards.

To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report.

The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination. Candidates reporting late or beyond the prescribed time shall not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances.

NEET PG 2023: Allocation of time for NEET-PG 2023 shall be as follows:

Activities Session (7:00 AM to 12:30 PM) Allow Candidates to enter the examination centre and Commence Registration for the test 07:00 AM Entry closes at Examination Center 08:30 AM Grant access for Candidate Login 08:45 AM Candidates log in to read instructions 08:50 AM Exam Start Time 09:00 AM Exam End Time 12:30 PM

NEET PG 2023: Things barred at NEET PG exam centre

Candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond security check point in examination premises under any circumstances.

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc.

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band,

Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc.

Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices likewireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

Frisking (Hand Held Metal Detector) will be done at entry to test centre (secure zone) premises. For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.

