NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea in Supreme Court To Exam Date: A Brief Timeline of Events

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: The Supreme Court (SC), the apex court, is likely to hear the plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG Examination on Friday.

NEET PG 2023: As per the academic calendar, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on March 05, 2023. The Supreme Court (SC), the apex court, is likely to hear the plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG Examination on Friday.

Confirming the information on Twitter, the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan said, “Friday is the date of Hearing in SC as specified by Lawyer to Students. There’s no fresh update. @NMC_IND should consider postponing as per the directives. I am sad that @MoHFW_INDIA & HM has bn vry asympthetic to our PLEAS! Unfortunate! Requesting students to study!.”

Friday is the date of Hearing in SC as specified by Lawyer to Students. There’s no fresh update. @NMC_IND should consider postponing as per the directives. I am sad that @MoHFW_INDIA & HM has bn vry asympthetic to our PLEAS

! Unfortunate!

Requesting students to study! pic.twitter.com/Q7y86n9Cg0 — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 21, 2023

For a quite long time, Medical Aspirants have been requesting a postponement due to the huge gap between the exam date and counselling. However, earlier in February, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), told the Lok Sabha that NEET PG 2023 will not be postponed as deferring it would further delay the exam and counselling process caused due to pandemic (Covid-19).

NEET PG 2023: Here’s a Brief Timeline of Events February 24, 2023: The Supreme Court (SC) will likely hear a plea seeking NEET PG 2023 postponement by two to three months on Friday. February 22, 2023: In the midst of ongoing calls to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam, protesting students along with Advocate Ravi Ponempalli met with NMC officials and submitted a representation requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam. February 20, 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences closed the NEET PG 2023 edit window for the NEET PG application. February 16, 2023: The students have filed a separate plea in the Supreme Court seeking a postponement of the NEET PG exam. February 15, 2023: While hearing the case of NEET PG 2023 applicants, the Telangana High Court has now asked the National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory body to reconsider the exam date, which is set for March 5, 2023. For this, the NMC has been given a two-week deadline by the court. The Medical aspirants have further moved the Supreme Court (SC) with the plea seeking a postponement. February 10, 2023: Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told the Lok Sabha that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will not be postponed. The decision to not postpone the postgraduate medical entrance examination was made to prevent further delays in the exam and counselling process caused by the pandemic COVID-19. February 8, 2023: A group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET PG exams. As per recent updates, 10,000 aspirants have signed the petition. “Our concern as a NEET-PG aspirant is: Exam date has been kept as 5th March 2023. Today [7/2/2023] NBE has released a notice stating that interns finishing their internship till August can also participate in the exam on 5th March, which obviously indicates counseling will not happen before August,” reads the text of the petition. February 8, 2023: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) by two to three months. February 7, 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30. February 7, 2023: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7, followed by the suspension of OPD services. February 7, 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has warned medical students about a bogus public notice about the NEET PG 2023 exam schedule that has gone viral. According to the fake notice dated February 6, the NEET PG 2023 exam has been rescheduled for May 21, 2023. January 27, 2023: The National Board Examination (NBE) closed the registration process for the NEET PG 2023.

