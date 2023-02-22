NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea in Supreme Court To Exam Date: A Brief Timeline of Events
NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: The Supreme Court (SC), the apex court, is likely to hear the plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG Examination on Friday.
NEET PG 2023: As per the academic calendar, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on March 05, 2023. The Supreme Court (SC), the apex court, is likely to hear the plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG Examination on Friday.
Confirming the information on Twitter, the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan said, “Friday is the date of Hearing in SC as specified by Lawyer to Students. There’s no fresh update. @NMC_IND should consider postponing as per the directives. I am sad that @MoHFW_INDIA & HM has bn vry asympthetic to our PLEAS! Unfortunate! Requesting students to study!.”
For a quite long time, Medical Aspirants have been requesting a postponement due to the huge gap between the exam date and counselling. However, earlier in February, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), told the Lok Sabha that NEET PG 2023 will not be postponed as deferring it would further delay the exam and counselling process caused due to pandemic (Covid-19).
