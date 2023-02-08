Home

Education

Postpone NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 Months: IMA Write Fresh Letter To Health Minster

Postpone NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 Months: IMA Write Fresh Letter To Health Minster

#PostponeNEETPG2023 latest Update: At present, NEET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 05, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

NEET PG, NEET MDS 2023 Application Form: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) by two to three months. At present, NEET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on

March 05, 2023.

Reiterating that the NBEMS has announced the NEET PG examination date to be March 5, the association said that the candidates who are doing their mandatory internship are not given enough time to prepare. IMA further added that many aspiring MBBS students are yet to complete their internship according to their local internship schedules, and these all students will miss out on the opportunity to seek postgraduate education as the NEET PG 23 date does not synchronize with the dates of completion of internships in various parts of the country.

You may like to read

NEET PG 2023: Internship Cut-off Date extended to August 11

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30.

Dhruv Chauhan, National Zonal coordinator IMA-MSN took to Twitter, “For everyone who asked about the stand of @IMAIndiaOrg here is the official letter demanding postponement of NEET PG We request @mansukhmandviya to look into it on urgent basis & #postponeneetpg23 by 2 to 3 months to save future of many students #NEETPG2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023.”

NEET PG 2023: CHECK IMA’s OFFICIAL LETTER HERE

For everyone who asked about the stand of @IMAIndiaOrg here is the official letter demanding postponement of NEET PG

We request @mansukhmandviya to look into it on urgent basis & #postponeneetpg23 by 2 to 3 months to save future of many students🙏🏻#NEETPG2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/JDSnpxM7ou — Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) February 7, 2023

“As requested by IMA Headquarters the issue of eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2023 was resolved by extending the date of completion of internship. But this also needs to synchronize with the actual examination date, which shall be convened after completion of internship,” IMA said. “While we are entrusted with the task to bring uniformity and standardization in postgraduate examinations conducted in India, we must safeguard these basic objectives while framing the schedule for NEET PG,” the letter reads further.

NBEMS to Reopen Registration Window for NEET PG, MDS 2023

NBEMS will reopen the registration window for the NEET PG and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). Eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG 2023 from February 9 (3:00 PM onwards) and for NEET MDS 2023 from February 10 (3:00 PM onwards) by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit the NEET PG application form 2023 is February 12 (till 11:55 PM).

“The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023,” NBE in an official notification said.

NEET PG 2023 Final/Selective Edit Window

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines will be opened from Februaury 18 to Februaury 20. The ministry has also extended the internship cut-off date for NEET MDS 2023 to June 30, 2023. For the past few days, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their concerns and postpone the exam. And so, Due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter.

NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, check the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.