Home

Education

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Over 7,000 Aspirants Sign Online Petition to Defer Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Over 7,000 Aspirants Sign Online Petition to Defer Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam

#PostponeNEETPG2023 latest Update: Taking to Micro Blogging site Twitter, NEET aspirants have been urging postponement using #PostponeNEETPG2023 and #NEETPG2023.

NEET PG 2023: Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 along with the other student’s union have been demanding the postponement of the exam. As per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. Taking to Micro Blogging site Twitter, NEET aspirants have been urging postponement using #PostponeNEETPG2023 and #NEETPG2023.

#POSTPONENEETPG2023: IMA’s Letter To Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the NEET PG by two to three months. Reiterating that the NBEMS has announced the NEET PG examination date to be March 5, the association said that the candidates who are doing their mandatory internship are not given enough time to prepare. IMA further added that many aspiring MBBS students are yet to complete their internship according to their local internship schedules, and these all students will miss out on the opportunity to seek postgraduate education as the NEET PG 23 date does not synchronize with the dates of completion of internships in various parts of the country.

You may like to read

#POSTPONENEETPG2023: Online Petition Signed by NEET Aspirants

A group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET PG exams. Until the publication of this news, over 7,200 candidates had signed the petition. “Our concern as a NEET-PG aspirant is: Exam date has been kept as 5th March 2023. Today [7/2/2023] NBE has released a notice stating that interns finishing their internship till August can also participate in the exam on 5th March, which obviously indicates counseling will not happen before August,” reads the text of the petition.

“According to this if we give exam on 5th March and counseling happens in August..then we have to idly waste our 5 to 6 months, that is almost half a year. Which will cause INJUSTICE to us and we will loose our valuable time. We kindly request to higher officials that please give us our right by POSTPONING NEET-PG 2023 exam… instead of wasting our time waiting for 5-6 months,we want to utilise it studying so that by mere postponing exam, counseling can be held within 1month,” the petition added.

Taking to Twitter, one medical aspirant said, “Earlier, I wasn’t too keen on #neetpg23postponment but now that eligibility has been extended till Aug, means that session can’t start before Sept. This would lead to a 5 month delay b/w the results & counselling, which will add to the frustration. Better to postpone. (1/2).”

Earlier, I wasn’t too keen on #neetpg23postponment but now that eligibility has been extended till Aug, means that session can’t start before Sept. This would lead to a 5 month delay b/w the results & counselling, which will add to the frustration. Better to postpone. (1/2) — Rohan Khandelwal (@docrohan) February 8, 2023

Echoing similar concerns, another medical aspirant said, “Our demands are genuine, u don’t understand how stressful next 6 months will be for us.

.Highlight how 6 months gap is too much.

•No govt hospital keeps mbbs doctors on job for only 6 months

•Last stray round ended very recently,

•Newly eligible ppl want time to prepare

•Nearly half year will be wasted

.Newly eligible candidates just have 25 days #NEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/qHkiPjp6t0 — Dr A P S CHAUHAN♿ (@aniruddh_raja) February 8, 2023

Why we have to suffer mentally and waste time conving govt to give whats our right and justified demand? Why each year same? Pls end this drama and #PostponeNEETPG2023 #NEETPG2023 aspirants are suffering. @DrShivaKMisra1 @NMC_IND @mansukhmandviya @DrBharatippawar @ianilradadiya pic.twitter.com/mW6OGiWm5P — Dr who watches football (@CaptVishwaguru) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30.

NBEMS will reopen the registration window for the NEET PG and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). Eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG 2023 from February 9 (3:00 PM onwards) and for NEET MDS 2023 from February 10 (3:00 PM onwards) by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit the NEET PG application form 2023 is February 12 (till 11:55 PM).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.