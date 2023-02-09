Home

NEET PG 2023 Registration Window Reopens at nbe.edu.in; Details Here

#PostponeNEETPG2023: Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 01, to August 11, 2023, and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Application Form: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination today, February 09, 2023. The link will be activated at 3:00 PM. Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 01, to August 11, 2023, and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Such candidates will be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of the previous registration window on January 27, on a first come first serve basis. “The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines will be opened from February 18 to February 20, 2023. A list of these candidates will be published on the NBEMS website prior to the opening of the final edit window.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30.

For the past few days, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their concerns and postpone the exam. And so, Due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter. NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, check the official website.

