NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Process to End Tomorrow | Top Updates Here

NEET PG 2023 aspirants are continuously demanding to postpone the NEET PG exam date by at least 2-3 months.

NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG 2023 edit window will be closed tomorrow. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that they can make changes to the application form by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window”, reads the official notification issued by National Board of Examinations (NBE)

Here’s the list of candidates who needs to correct the image.

NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in images

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can make the changes:

Go to the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2023

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link.

Click on the link and log in.

Make changes in the image and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here are the top updates:

NEET PG 2023 aspirants are continuously demanding to postpone the NEET PG exam date by at least 2-3 months. According to a social media post by Dr Rohan Krishnan, a joint representation of all major organizations will be submitted to the PMO. A petition regarding NEET PG postponement was started on change.org. The petition has received over 15,000 signs from students. A plea was filed with Telangana High Court as well but the court rejected to intervene in the matter. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on February 10 stated that the NEET PG exam date 2023 will not be postponed. As of now NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5 and NEET MDS 2023 is scheduled for March 1.

