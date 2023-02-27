Home

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions To Postpone Exam

NEET PG 2023: The ASG Aishwarya Bhati told Supreme Court today that the postponement demand is only by a minority number of students.

For NEET PG 2023, the admit card was released on nbe.edu.in on February 27, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the pleas seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2023 examination scheduled on March 5, 2023, Live Law reported. The petitioners had pointed out that the NBE, when it first issued the notification for NEET-PG 2023 on January 7, 2023, had fixed the cut-off date for internship completion as March 31, 2023. Later, on January 13, the cut-off date was extended to June 30. Again, on February 7, the cut-off date was further extended to August 11, 2023.

The petitioners contend that although the cut-off date has been extended, since the exams are to be held on the initially announced date, the newly eligible candidates do not get adequate time to prepare.

A Bench comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta refused to entertain the petitions filed by candidates. Last Friday, the Court had sought the response of the National Board of Examinations on the plea.

The ASG Aishwarya Bhati told Supreme Court today that the postponement demand is only by a minority number of students. “In the first window, nearly two lakh three thousand students applied. Only six thousand students applied after the internship deadline was extended,” ASG said.

NEET PG 2023 Admit cards Released Today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reportedly released the NEET PG 2023 admit card today, on February 27, 2023. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can download the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 admit card from the official website – natboard.edu.in.

How to download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-PG.

Step 3: On a new page, click on NEET PG Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials such as User ID and Password.

Step 5: Your NEET PG exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

The NEET PG 2023 exam has been scheduled to conduct on 5 March 2023, in accordance with the NBE schedule.

As per the current timeline, the NEET PG Result would be declared by March 31, 2023. However, with the extension of the internship cut off date to August 11, 2023, MCC would be able to begin with the counselling process in September 2023.

