Home

Education

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: SC Likely to Hear Case Today. Will Exam be Postponed?

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: SC Likely to Hear Case Today. Will Exam be Postponed?

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Taking to Twitter, Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said the members of the FAIMA are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: As the protesting students and doctors have reached the Supreme Court with a fresh to postpone NEET PG 2023, the apex court is likely to hear the case today. Taking to Twitter, Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said the members of the FAIMA are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing and it could be any day in this week.

“We are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing. It could be any day in this week. We are trying for hearing asap. The ministry officials are closely monitoring my tweets so I request @MoHFW_INDIA to stop this unnecessary battle with the students and Postpone NEET PG immediately. @PMOIndia,” he said on Twitter.

You may like to read

We are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing. It could be anyday in ths week. V r trying for hearing asap. Ministery officials r closely monitoring my tweets so I request @MoHFW_INDIA to stop ths unnecessary battle with the students and Postpone NEET PG immediately. @PMOIndia — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 19, 2023

On February 14, he informed that the students have filed the case in supreme Court and they will get diary number tomorrow and get listing then.

“The students have filed the case in supreme Court today evening.. They will get diary number tomorrow and get listing then. Shall have hearing within 3/4 days. Some senior counsel shall be fighting. We have worked really hard on this case. #NEETPG23 Kp studying! God bless,” he said on Twitter.

Students have filed the case in supreme Court today evening.. They will get diary number tomorrow and get listing then.

Shall have hearing within 3/4 days.

Some senior counsel shall be fighting.

We have worked really hard on this case. #NEETPG23

Kp studying! God bless — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 13, 2023

For several weeks now, the NEET PG aspirants have been flooding Twitter with requests to postpone NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 months.

However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.

Telangana HC Dismisses Plea

Recently, the Telangana High Court dismissed a plea to postpone NEET PG 2023 and asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the exam date. After the Telangana HC order, the NEET PG aspirants filed a separate petition in the top court.

“If the FMGE exam can be rescheduled 15 days before the exam due to elections, NEET PG can and should be postponed considering the genuine cause,” the FAIMA said in a tweet.

NEET Aspirants Approach PMO

Urging the health minister to once again consider the NEET PG 2023 postponement demands, FAIMA’s Rohan Krishnan informed that the association has planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to the Prime Minister’s office for postponement. “Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, the exact date shall be clear by tomorrow,” he added.

NEET PG 2023 on Match 5

As of now, NEET PG 2023 entrance exam has been scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023 and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) has nearly concluded the NEET 2023 application process. For the NEET G aspirants, the edit window was opened a few days ago and it will close today (February 20).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.