Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Protesting Students Meet NMC Officials, Seek Delay of Exam by 2-3 Months

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Apart from the representation of the students at the NMC, a fresh plea has already been filed in Supreme Court, and the date of the hearing is fixed for February 24.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Amid ongoing demands to defer NEET PG 2023, the protesting students along with Advocate Ravi Ponempalli met the officials of NMC and submitted a representation seeking NEET PG 2023 exam postponement. The Telangana High Court had suggested the aspirants submit a fresh representation to NMC for which the NMC has to respond as early as possible.

Apart from the representation of the students at the NMC, a fresh plea has already been filed in Supreme Court, and the date of the hearing is fixed for February 24. The plea seeks to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam, which is currently scheduled for March 5. In their plea at the SC, the medical aspirants are demanding that the exam date should be postponed by 2-3 months.

