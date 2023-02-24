Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Today. Students Demand Delay of Exam

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: For several weeks now, the NEET PG aspirants and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) delegation are urging the authorities to postpone NEET PG 2023.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The protesting students want the exam to be postponed so that the gap between the NEET PG 2023 and counselling date is reduced.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: As the demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 continues, the Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea of students today. This was informed by Dr Rohan Krishnan of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

Taking to Twitter, he said Friday is the date of Hearing in SC as specified by lawyer to students.

“Friday is the date of Hearing in SC as specified by Lawyer to Students. There’s no fresh update. @NMC_IND should consider postponing as per the directives. I am sad that @MoHFW_INDIA & HM has bn vry asympthetic to our PLEASE! Unfortunate! Requesting students to study,” he said on Twitter.

For several weeks now, the NEET PG aspirants and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) delegation are urging the authorities to postpone NEET PG 2023. They want the exam to be postponed so that the gap between the NEET PG 2023 and counselling date is reduced.

Earlier, some of the protesting students had filed a petition in the Telangana High Court regarding the postponement of the NEET-PG 2023 exam. After hearing the matter, Telangana HC observed that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) should reconsider postponing the medical entrance exam date and give relief to NEET aspirants.

The protesting students claim that if the exam is conducted in March and the counselling is held in August, then neither will they be able to apply for jobs due to the short span of time, nor will they be able to utilise that time studying. However, if the the exam is delayed, then they will be able to prepare more for the entrance exam.

