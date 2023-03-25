NEET PG 2023 Scorecard To Be Released Anytime Soon: Check Category-wise Qualifying Percentile, Last 5 Years Cut-Off
NEET PG 2023 scorecard will have details like the candidate’s name, parents' name, roll number, date of birth, category, scores (out of 800), the total number of correct and incorrect responses, and rank of NEET PG.
NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is expected to release the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard shortly on March 25. As per the official NEET PG Result notice, candidates can download their scorecards on the official website –nbe.edu.in. NEET PG Results 2023 were declared on March 14, 2023. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG exam held on March 5. As per the official notification, candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the following link, once released: https://natboard.edu.in/parinam/neetpg/index.
The candidates mentioned as qualified in the NEET PG 2023 result PDF list will be able to download the scorecards. The NEET PG 2023 scorecard will have details like the candidate’s name, parents’ name, roll number, date of birth, category, scores (out of 800), the total number of correct and incorrect responses, and rank of NEET PG.
The candidates must note that NEET PG 2023 was conducted for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma courses offered by medical colleges in India.
NEET PG 2023 scorecard: Check Qualifying Percentile
Apart from the scorecard, the NBE will also release NEET PG cut-off 2023. The NEET PG cutoff percentile are the scores that aspirants need secure to pass the entrance test.
|Category
|Minimum Qualifying Percentile
|NEET PG Cutoff Marks 2023
|General/EWS candidates
|50th percentile
|291
|General-PwBD candidates
|45th percentile
|274
|SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)
|40th percentile
|257
NEET PG 2023 Score Card: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website of NBE: www.nbe.edu.in
- Click on ‘NEET-PG’ tab
- Click on the application login
- Login by entering the user ID and password
- NEET PG scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen
- Verify the details printed on it
- Download and take at least three to four printouts for future use
NEET PG scorecard 2023: Details
- Name of candidate
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- Date of birth
- Category
- PWD(H) status
- Roll number
- Scores obtained (out of 800)
- Total correct answers
- Total incorrect answers
- NEET PG All India Rank
- NEET PG cutoff
NEET PG 2023: Check Last 5 Years Cut-off
|category
|NEET PG cut-off percentile
|NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Score
|Cut-Off Score 2022
|cut-off score 2021
|cut-off score 2020
|cut off score 2019
|unreserved
|50
|291
|275
|302
|366
|340
|SC/ST/OBC
|40
|257
|245
|265
|319
|295
|Unreserved – PH
|45
|274
|260
|283
|342
|317
|SC/ST/OBC- PH
|40
|257
|245
|265
|319
|295
Check Factors Affecting NEET PG Cutoff 2023
- Number of candidates appearing for the test
- The difficulty level of the exam
- Seat availability
