NEET PG 2023 Scorecard To Be Released Anytime Soon: Check Category-wise Qualifying Percentile, Last 5 Years Cut-Off

NEET PG 2023 scorecard will have details like the candidate’s name, parents' name, roll number, date of birth, category, scores (out of 800), the total number of correct and incorrect responses, and rank of NEET PG.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG exam held on March 5.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is expected to release the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard shortly on March 25. As per the official NEET PG Result notice, candidates can download their scorecards on the official website –nbe.edu.in. NEET PG Results 2023 were declared on March 14, 2023. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG exam held on March 5. As per the official notification, candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the following link, once released: https://natboard.edu.in/parinam/neetpg/index.

The candidates mentioned as qualified in the NEET PG 2023 result PDF list will be able to download the scorecards. The NEET PG 2023 scorecard will have details like the candidate’s name, parents’ name, roll number, date of birth, category, scores (out of 800), the total number of correct and incorrect responses, and rank of NEET PG.

The candidates must note that NEET PG 2023 was conducted for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma courses offered by medical colleges in India.

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: Check Qualifying Percentile

Apart from the scorecard, the NBE will also release NEET PG cut-off 2023. The NEET PG cutoff percentile are the scores that aspirants need secure to pass the entrance test.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentile NEET PG Cutoff Marks 2023 General/EWS candidates 50th percentile 291 General-PwBD candidates 45th percentile 274 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 257

NEET PG 2023 Score Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of NBE: www.nbe.edu.in

Click on ‘NEET-PG’ tab

Click on the application login

Login by entering the user ID and password

NEET PG scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Verify the details printed on it

Download and take at least three to four printouts for future use

NEET PG scorecard 2023: Details

Name of candidate

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Category

PWD(H) status

Roll number

Scores obtained (out of 800)

Total correct answers

Total incorrect answers

NEET PG All India Rank

NEET PG cutoff

NEET PG 2023: Check Last 5 Years Cut-off

category NEET PG cut-off percentile NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Score Cut-Off Score 2022 cut-off score 2021 cut-off score 2020 cut off score 2019 unreserved 50 291 275 302 366 340 SC/ST/OBC 40 257 245 265 319 295 Unreserved – PH 45 274 260 283 342 317 SC/ST/OBC- PH 40 257 245 265 319 295

Check Factors Affecting NEET PG Cutoff 2023

Number of candidates appearing for the test

The difficulty level of the exam

Seat availability

