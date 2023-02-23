Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Postponement Of Exam Tomorrow; Check Latest News Here

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear the case of National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 postponement on Friday. Medical aspirants have been been demanding the postponement of the exam. A representation of the students at the NMC has filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court, and the date of the hearing has been fixed at February 24. Students can visit official website neet.nta.nic.in to check all updates related to the NEET PG 2023. The plea seeks to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam, which is currently scheduled for March 5. In their plea at the SC, the medical aspirants are demanding that the exam date should be postponed by 2-3 months. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to NEET PG 2023 postponement details.



NEET PG 2023 scheduled on March 5

The NEET PG 2023 exam has been scheduled to take place on March 5.

Supreme Court hearing on NEET PG 2023 postponement on February 24

The Supreme Court will hear the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea tomorrow (Friday, February 24).

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates

