Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Plan to Approach PMO Again For Delay of Exam by 2-3 Months

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The protesting doctors urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to once again consider the NEET PG 2023 postponement demands.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: For the past several weeks, NEET PG aspirants have been requesting the authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 months.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The agitating doctors continued their demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 and said they have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to the Prime Minister’s office for the postponement of the exam.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “We have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow,” he said.

However, he urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to once again consider the NEET PG 2023 postponement demands.

Also, we have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow. Once again requesting @mansukhmandviya Sir, to understand the genuiness . — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 16, 2023

NEET PG 2023: SC to Hear Matter on Monday

On February 14, some of the students filed a petition in Supreme Court for the postponement of NEET PG 2023. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the NEET PG postponement plea on Monday. Till now, no new date has been fixed and NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held March 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: Protest at Jantar Mantar

For the past several weeks, NEET PG aspirants have been requesting the authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 months. Some of the aspirants held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling on the government to postpone the entrance exam. However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the government will not postpone the exam in any scenario because they want to restore regularity to the delayed admission cycles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NEET PG 2023: Telangana High Court Dismisses Plea

Earlier this week, the Telangana High Court dismissed the plea seeking postponement f NEET PG 2023 and suggested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the NEET PG 223 exam date.

Continuing their demand to postpone NEET PG 2023, the medical aspirants said if the exam is held on March 5, then over 10,000 applicants would be left out because of their ineligibility to appear for the test.

