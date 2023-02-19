Home

NEET PG 2023 FAQS: From Admit Card to Reporting Time, Check Answers to All Frequently Asked Questions

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on Monday or Tuesday, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan said.

neet pg exam from March 5, check admit card release date.

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on March 5, 2023. However, medical student bodies and experts are demanding the postponement of the exam.

Requesting the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Mansukh Mandaviya to once again consider the NEET PG 2023 postponement demands, Rohan Krishnan informed that the FAIMA has planned for a joint representation of all major organisations will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for Postponement, according to Krishnan’s tweet.

NBE has released the NEET PG 2023 exam pattern along with the information brochure at nbe.edu.in. As the exam is scheduled to be held on March 05, here are all the important questions related to the exam answered. More information on the NEET PG exam pattern 2023 and other important details can be found in the article below.

NEET PG 2023: CHECK ANSWERS TO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS HERE

Q1. When will NEET PG exam be conducted?

A1. NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on 5th March 2023.

Q2. Why is NEET PG Exam Conducted?

A2. NEET-PG 2023 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24 4 which will include the following:

All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country

Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses.

Q3. What is the reporting time at exam centre?

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination.

Q4. Which documents should I carry to the examination centre?

Bring Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it.

Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre &

Any one of the below mentioned Govt issued photo IDs** (must be original and valid/non-expired) – PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph).

Q5. How to download NEET PG 2023 admit card

To download admit card, candidates can follow the given steps:

Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card 2023.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The NEET PG admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Q6. List of Details Mentioned on NEET PG 2023 admit card?

The admit card will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details.

Q7.What If I Bring my Aadhaar Card to Exam Centre?

In case, any candidate reports to the test center with eAadhaar Card with Aadhaar number printed on it as proof of identity, the e-Aadhaar Card should be a good quality colour print out with clearly visible photograph.

The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should definitely match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card. Decision of NBEMS in this regard shall be final.”

Q8. List of Things I should not Take/barred at NEET PG exam centre?

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc. Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band,Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc. All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc. Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc. Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

Q9. What is the Full Form of NEET?

NEET Stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate

Q10. When Will Supreme Court Hear Petition On NEET PG Exam?

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on Monday or Tuesday, the national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan said. Though, the apex court has not yet fixed a date for hearing the petition.

Q11. Marking Scheme of NEET PG 2023?

Allocation of marks for each MCQ shall be as follows:

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted

Unattempted: Question Zero

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Q12. NEET PG 2023: Allocation of time for NEET-PG 2023 shall be as follows:

Allow Candidates to enter the examination centre and Commence Registration for the test: 07:00 AM

Entry closes at Examination Center: 08:30 AM

Grant access for Candidate Login: 08:45 AM

Candidates log in to read instructions: 08:50 AM

Exam Start Time: 09:00 AM

Exam End Time: 12:30 PM

Q13. What is the Official Website For NEET PG?

Candidates are advised to track the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.