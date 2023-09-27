Home

NEET PG 2023: Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Cut-Off Percentile Reduction To ‘Zero’

Several pleas had been filed against the Centre's decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 examinations to 'zero'. Delhi High Court has issued a notice in this regard..

Representative Image (Photo_Unsplash)

New Delhi: Medical students who are to be part of NEET PG 2023 have been expressing their resentment against the Centre’s decision to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile to ‘zero’. A lot of complaints had also been filed in the court in this regard; on Monday, even the Supreme Court had dismissed a PIL by a lawyer challenging the Centre’s decision. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Manoj Misra and Justice J.B. Pardiwala had said, ”What can a lawyer know about the cut-off for NEET-PG?, “You are not an aspirant. How are you affected?’ To this, the lawyer said that the decision will affect the quality of medical services. The bench, however, refused to entertain the matter observing that the petitioner has no locus standi to challenge the decision. The PIL was then dismissed. Now, Delhi High Court has issued a notice in the pleas filed against the decision..

Delhi High Court Issue Notice In Response To Pleas Filed

Days after reduction of the qualifying percentile for postgraduate courses in the NEET-PG 2023 examination to ‘zero,’ a petition before the Delhi High Court has been filed by several doctor candidates protesting against the notification. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has issued a notice in response to the petition by three MBBS doctors who took the NEET-PG exam on March 5 and were engaged in the counselling process. The judge has sought responses from the Union government through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Board of Examination, and the Medical Counselling Committee.

What Does The Plea Say?

The plea argues that by reducing the eligibility criteria to zero percentile, i.e., minus 40 marks, the very purpose of conducting the NEET PG exam stands defeated. They have challenged a notification issued by the Centre on September 20 that lowered the qualifying percentile for the examination to ‘zero,’ which equates to minus 40 marks across all categories. It also fades away the entire purpose of a ‘National Eligibility cum Entrance test’ if the quotient of eligibility itself is diluted, the plea says.

The petitioners claim that they submitted a representation to the Union Ministry seeking clarification on the impugned order and requesting its withdrawal, but they received no response. The plea further states that “the Impugned Order is prejudicial to the candidates who had opted out of the second round of the counselling process as it seeks to operate in retrospect. Candidates had opted out of the Second Round hoping for a better seat in the Mop-Up round that used to be held each year. However, the conversion of seats in the proposed Third round is different and substantially less than the erstwhile Mop-Up Round. As such, the Impugned Order has vitiated the calculated approach of candidates in hindsight.”

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced To ‘Zero’

The qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘ZERO’ across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India(MoHFW). Ever since the notice was issued, several aspirants and medical institutions strongly condemned the decision. The National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan termed the decision as ‘very bad’ and wrote, “I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing cut off bar from#NEETPG. @PMOIndia – it is only going to promote corruption and high fee in pvt medical colleges. It is Shameful tht any medical body supported this step of zero percent merit. Medical Industry has come for sale in India and Merit is dying everyday.”

