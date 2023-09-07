Home

Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off to Allow More Candidates in Counselling: Doctors’ Body Writes To Health Minister, NMC

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Lower: The United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister and National Medical Commission(NMC) to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Lower: The United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister and National Medical Commission(NMC) to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG so that more potential candidates can participate in the counselling process and get admission in postgraduate courses. “Thousands MBBS Pass-outs who appeared in NEET PG 2023, aspire to join postgraduate courses. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reducing the eligibility cut-off marks to participate in the counselling, currently a big no. of PG seats are vacant,” the letter reads.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), National President Dr. Lakshya Mittal wrote, “Requesting @NMC_IND @mansukhmandviya @DghsIndia @MoHFW_INDIA to kindly please look into this matter on a serious note & release revised qualifiying criteria for #NEETPG2023 #Counselling #CUTOFF #REVISION with immediate effect.”

