NEET PG 2023 Registration: From Eligibility, Fee, Application Form to Syllabus; All You Need to Know

NEET PG Application Form 2023 at nbe.edu.in:Interested candidates can fill up the NEET PG Application Form by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 registration begins today at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Application Form 2023 at nbe.edu.in: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today, January 7, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates should go through this bulletin carefully for eligibility criteria before applying.NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

NEET PG 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Applications: 7th January 2023 (3 PM Onwards) to 27th January 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: 30th January 2023 to 3rd February 2023

Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images (No further opportunity shall be

given): 14th February 2023 to 17th February 2023

given): 14th February 2023 to 17th February 2023 Issue of Admit Card: 27th February 2023

Examination Date: 5th March 2023

Declaration of Result: 31st March 2023

Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023: 31st March 2023

NEET PG 2023 Examination Fee

Category of Candidate Examination Fee

General, OBC, and EWS: Rs. 4250/-

SC, ST, PWD: Rs. 3250/-

Fee can not be deposited through any mode other than the payment gateway available while submitting online application form submission.

NEET PG 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31st March 2023, may apply for NEET-PG 2023 through online application system at website https://nbe.edu.in or https://natboard.edu.in. For more details, aspirants can check the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin shared below.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted is 3 hours 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2023 Marking Scheme

Allocation of marks for each MCQ shall be as follows:

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted

Unattempted Question: Zero

How to Fill NEET PG Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . On the homepage, click on the NEET-PG Section.

Register yourself on the portal and generate a UserID and Password

Fill up the NEET PG Application form 2023.

Upload the necessary documents.

Choosing NEET PG exam city

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Test City can be selected from available choices on first come first serve basis

The test city can be selected from available choices on first come first serve basis. While the city will be chosen by the candidate himself/herself at the time of online submission of application form, allotment of test centre/venue in the chosen city shall be done by NBEMS.

NEET PG Syllabus

The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India. For more details,candidates are advised to visit the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.