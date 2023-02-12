Top Recommended Stories

NEET PG 2023 Registration Ends Today on nbe.edu.in, Step-by-step Guide to Apply

Students  who have not registered yet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate can submit their application forms before the deadline.

Published: February 12, 2023 1:18 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

NEET PG 2023: The registration process for NEET PG 2023 will be closed down by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday (February 12). Students  who have not registered yet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate can submit their application forms before the deadline.

In order to apply online for entrance examination at the earliest, candidates can visit the official website nbe.edu.in. Post the registration process, the edit window to rectify images will be opened from February 14 to February 17, 2023.

Candidates can refer to the simple steps given below to apply online for NEET PG 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG and select the link available for application.
Step 3: Register yourself and fill the NEET application form.
Step 4: Submit the form online and download for future reference.
Step 5: Take a printout, if required.

