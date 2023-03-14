Home

Education

NEET PG Result 2023 Declared Live Updates: Here How to Download Score Card on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2023 Declared Live Updates: Here How to Download Score Card on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared Live Updates: To download NEET PG 2023 results, candidates need their application ID and password created at the time of registration to log in to the candidates portal.

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulate Students

NEET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NEET PG 2023 result was declared by the National Board of Examination at 6:15 PM on March 14 on the official website- nbe.edu.in. the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the official website for announcements regarding the NEET PG Result 2023. To check the NEET PG 2023 results, candidates need their application ID and password created at the time of registration to log in to the candidates portal.

The NEET PG 2023 scorecards are expected to be released soon as the results have been announced. However, the candidates should take note that the cut-offs will be announced by NBE as per the category along with the results.

You may like to read

NEET PG 2023 Result: NBEMS Issues Statement

“The Result of NEET-PG 2023 indicating the scores obtained by candidates and NEET-PG 2023 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites – natboard.edu.in, and nbe.edu.in,” the NBEMS said in a statement.

Here’s the direct link How To Download NEET PG 2023 Result:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FExNVzTiT2WKwAvt0obu0c6cGuzVkTUb/view.

This year, nearly 2.9 lakh students had registered to appear for the NEET PG examination. NEET-PG 2023 was conducted on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared: Check Official Notification

Taking to twitter, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement and said “The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.”

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts! https://t.co/7rZshIOr3p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023

The students can check the NEET PG 2023 results including the scores on the official NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 was conducted by the National Board Of Examinations on March 5, 2023 and the exam was held at 902 examination centers across 277 cities.

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared: Here’s How to Check Score

First visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. Then, click on NEET PG 2023 result link. After this, log in using your credentials. Then, your result will appear on the screen. Check the score and download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2023: Check Toppers List

NEET PG 2023 Toppers List 2023 has been updated and is available for candidates to check here.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Check Qualifying Marks

To be eligible to qualify for NEET PG 2023, the candidates need to secure a minimum of the 50th percentile. However, for SC/ST/OBC and UR PwD candidates, the percentile requirement is 40th and 45th, respectively.

The candidates must be knowing that the NEET PG 2023 is a computer-based entrance test that allows students to get admission to MD/MS and PG diploma courses in government, private, Deemed/Central, ESIC, and AFMS medical institutions across India.

NEET PG 2023 result: Check Cut-off Score

For NEET PG 2023 result, the cut-off score for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Candidates need to meet the minimum cut-offs to be eligible to take part in the NEET PG 2023 counselling process, which is expected to begin on July 15th, 2023, for the candidates who complete their internships.

Moreover, the candidates who complete their internships later will be treated on a case-to-case basis by the Medical Counselling Committee for admissions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.