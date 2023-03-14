Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared On natboard.edu.in: Check Toppers List, Cutoff, Other Details Here

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared On natboard.edu.in: Check Toppers List, Cutoff, Other Details Here

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that NEET PG 2023 results were declared on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared: Candidates can check NEET PG 2023 Result on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today informed that NEET PG 2023 results were declared. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2023 result on the official website – natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2023 toppers list is likely to be out in a while. To check the NEET PG 2023 results, candidates need their application ID and password created at the time of registration to log on to the candidates portal. For all updates related to NEET PG 2023 result and toppers, stay tuned to this space.

NEET PG 2023 Result OUT

Union Ministrer Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the successful candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2023 exam. “The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams and declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!,” Mansukh Mandaviya posted on Twitter.

You may like to read

NEET PG 2023 Toppers List

NEET PG 2023 toppers list will soon be released as the results have been declared.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Expected Cut-off

General– 50th SC/ST/OBC– 40th General-PH– 45th SC/ST/OBC-PH– 40th

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Based on the ranks secured by the candidates, the NEET PG merit list 2023 will be prepared. The designated Counseling Authority for NEET-PG counseling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released. Counseling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later.

The Counseling for 50% seats of All India Quota will be conducted by MCC of DGHS. The counseling for 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities will be conducted by MCC of DGHS. The Counseling for 100% all India open DNB seats will be conducted by MCC of DGHS. A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority for NEET-PG 2023. Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.

Brief: NEET PG 2023 Result was today released on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download the NEET PG scorecard from the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.