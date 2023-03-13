Home

NEET PG 2023 Result Likely To Be Declared Next Week: Check Marking Scheme, Expected Cut-off

NEET PG 2023 Result Expected Date And Time: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to declare the NEET PG 2023 result anytime soon. This year, over 2.9 lakh students have registered for the NEET PG 2023 exam, which was held on May5, 2023. As per the earlier notification, NEET PG results will be declared on March 31. After the results are declared, the students can access the results on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

After the results are declared, the NEET PG 2023 counselling process will start for the students. NEET PG 2023 is conducted for the students to get admission to various courses including MD, MS, PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses. The candidates need to be ready with their application number and other details to check their results.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Marking Scheme

In NEET PG 2023, the question paper included 200 multiple-choice questions and candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct response, while 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Expected Cut-off

General– 50th

SC/ST/OBC– 40th

General-PH– 45th

SC/ST/OBC-PH– 40th

NEET PG 2023 Result: Here’s How To Download

Go to the official website– natboard.edu.in.

Click on the link NEET PG 2023 result.

Now candidates have to login with their credentials.

The NEET PG 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

