Home

Education

Conduct NEET PG 2023 Counselling in July: FORDA Writes Fresh Letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Conduct NEET PG 2023 Counselling in July: FORDA Writes Fresh Letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: FORDA has suggested the health ministry to conduct the NEET PG counselling 2023 at least a month before the last date of eligibility(internship) in August or in the first or second week of July.

Conduct NEET PG 2023 Counselling in July: FORDA Writes Fresh Letter to Health Minister

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Soon after the declaration of the NEET PG 2023 result, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India, has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to expedite the NEET PG 2023 Counselling process.

Calling for early counselling for NEET PG 2023, FORDA took to the Microblogging site and wrote, “With #NEETPG2023 results declared yesterday, it’s imperative that counselling begin early. A long wait till August is unjustifiable and it’s about time that @MoHFW_INDIA stand true to it’s intent. We’re hopeful & request that a blueprint for the same be made available soon. @OfficeOf_MM @mansukhmandviya @ianilradadiya @DghsIndia.”

You may like to read

Here’s What FORDA In Its Letter Said

“While the fundamental idea is appreciable, there was a huge unrest in the NEET PG aspirant community regarding the long gap between the exam and the possible start of counselling, which could only begin after the last date of completion,i.w., 11th August 2023…...Conduct first counselling for NEET PG 2023 at least a month before the last date of eligibility in August(we suggest in the first/second week of July),” FORDA in a letter said.

With #NEETPG2023 results declared yesterday, it’s imperative that counselling begin early. A long wait till August is unjustifiable and it’s about time that @MoHFW_INDIA stand true to it’s intent. We’re hopeful & request that a blueprint for the same be made available soon.… https://t.co/aXPtusYmKa pic.twitter.com/4ZDd9qDUb0 — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) March 15, 2023

FORDA Suggestion on NEET PG 2023 Counselling

FORDA has suggested the health ministry to conduct the NEET PG counselling 2023 at least a month before the last date of eligibility(internship) in August or in the first or second week of July.

It also acknowledged the health minister’s statement on why the postgraduate medical entrance examination was not postponed and reiterated that “the consistent efforts of the health ministry to bring back the academic calendar on track by conducting NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5 is appreciable.”

NEET PG 2023 Result, Topper – An Overview

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-PG (NEET-PG) on Tuesday, March 14. A total of 2,08,898 candidates took the medical entrance exam on March 5, at 902 examination centres located in 277 cities across the country. The result will be available at the NBEMS websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can download their score card from the NBEMS website using their login credentials. This time, Aarushi Narwani from VMMC & SAFDARJUNG Hospital, New Delhi becomes the NEET PG 2023 all-India topper. She secured 725 marks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.