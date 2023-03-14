Home

NEET PG 2023 Result Declared: Here’s When MCC Counselling Process to Begin For Students

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Candidates need to meet the minimum cut-offs to be eligible to take part in the counselling process, which is expected to begin on 15 July 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced NEET PG 2023 Results and the candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 Examination can check and download their results online from the official website – nbe.edu.in.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya said the result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! “Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts,” Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Candidates need to meet the minimum cut-offs to be eligible to take part in the counselling process, which is expected to begin on 15 July 2023. The candidates who complete their internships later will be treated on a case-to-case basis by the Medical Counselling Committee for admissions.

The qualifying candidates need to prepare themselves for the counselling rounds as the the NEET PG result 2023 is declared.

NEET PG 2023: Qualifying Marks

General / EWS- 291

General-PwBD- 274

SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)- 257

NEET PG 2023 Result: Here’s How to Check Score Card

Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in

Click on the link for the result

Download the score for future reference

NEET PG 2023: Answer Key

As the NEET PG 2023 result is declared, NEET Exam answer key will be released soon. After the answer key is released, students will get the option to raise objections.

