NEET PG 2023 Result: Aarushi Narwani Tops Medical Exam, Secures 725 Out Of 800

NEET PG 2023 Result Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Tuesday evening declared the NEET PG 2023 result on official website- nbe.edu.in. This year, a total of 2,08,898 NEET PG aspirants had appeared for the exam on March 5, 2023.

According to the result on the official website, Aarushi Narwani from VMMC & SAFDARJUNG Hospital, New Delhi, became the NEET PG 2023 all-India topper and Prem Tilak became the second topper in the NEET PG 2023 toppers list.

Notably, Aarushi Narwani scored a total of 725 marks out of 800 while Prem Tilak scored 700 marks.

Interestingly, a female candidate has topped the NEET PG exam for the second time in a row. Last year, Shagun Batra had topped the NEET PG exam with securing 705 out of 800 marks in the NEET PG 2022 exam.

The NEET PG topper marks are 725 while NEET PG 2023 total marks are 800.

NEET PG 2023 toppers list

Roll Number Rank Marks 2361041067 1 725 23661105390 20 700 23661014261 25 687 23661016839 63 680 23661062733 80 676 23661031359 84 675 23661024133 119 671 23661062286 146 677 23661063714 155 666 23661038884 162 666

The NBEMS in the official notice said that the board will be releasing the all-India 50% quota merit list separately.

“The Final merit list/ category wise merit list for State Quota Seats shall be generated by the States/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations & reservation policy,” the notice further added.

The successful candidates in NEET PG 2023 exam will be eligible to appear for the NEET PG counselling 2023 process that will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

