NEET PG 2023 Result Update: Result Likely To Be Out By This Date at natboard.edu.in | Deets Here

As per the official update, NEET PG 2023 result is expected to release by March 31 but the candidates can expect the result to release soon.

NEET PG 2023 Exam In Two Days; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET PG 2023: The National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 result is likely to be announced soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the Over 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam to get eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Year DrNB Courses & NBEMS Diploma Courses.

The examination was conducted on March 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. This year around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2023: Key Details:

The National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE conducted the NEET PG exam for 2,08,898 candidates

The examination was conducted at at 902 examination centers across 277 cities on March 5.

NEET PG 2023 question paper included 200 multiple choice questions

Candidates will get 4 marks for every correct response.

1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The admission will be ensured via various counseling rounds depending upon the scores of the candidate.

