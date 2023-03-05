Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Result Soon at natboard.edu.in; Check NBEMS’s Tie-Breaking Rules Here

NEET PG 2023 Result Soon at natboard.edu.in; Check NBEMS’s Tie-Breaking Rules Here

NEET PG 2023 Result Expected Date and Time: According to the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin, NBEMS will declare the result for the competitive exam on March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Result Soon at natboard.edu.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NBEMS NEET PG Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the result for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) anytime soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to download their NEET PG 2023 Result cum NEET PG 2023 Scorecard by entering their login credentials. According to the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin, NBEMS will declare the result for the competitive exam on March 31, 2023.

To qualify for the NEET PG 2023 exam, candidates must secure the NEET 2023 minimum cutoff. In such as situation, if two or more candidates obtain the same score, the NBEMS’s tie-breaking criteria for NEET PG 2023 will be applied. Continue reading for more information.

You may like to read

NEET PG 2023 Result: Check Tie-Breaking Criteria

In the event of two or more candidates obtaining the same score, the merit position shall be determined using the following tie breaker criteria in descending order.

Candidate having greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position. Candidate having lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position. Older candidate will be placed at better merit position. Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be

placed at a better merit position. In case of Indian Citizens/ OCI who have obtained their Primary Medical

Qualifications from outside India, their FMG Examination marks (in percentage) shall be considered in lieu of

aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examination. For more details, check the information bulletin shared below.

NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin – Direct Link

What is NEET-PG 2023 Rank?

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023.

What is All India 50% quota Rank?

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/ PG Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session). The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NBEMS website(s) nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.