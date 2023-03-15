Home

NEET PG 2023 Result Live Updates: Check Rank-Wise Seat Allotment, Students’ Reaction

NEET PG 2023 Result Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Results Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday declared the NEET PG 2023 result for the students on the official website websitesnbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. This year over 2.9 lakh students registered for the NEET PG examination and the exam was conducted on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

As per the result, Aarushi Narwani from VMMC & SAFDARJUNG Hospital, New Delhi, topped the NEET PG 2023 and Prem Tilak became the second topper in the NEET PG 2023 toppers list. Aarushi Narwani scored a total of 725 marks out of 800 while Prem Tilak scores 700 marks.

Most significantly, a female candidate has topped the NEET PG exam for the second time in a row. Shagun Batra last year had topped the NEET PG exam with securing 705 out of 800 marks in the NEET PG 2022 exam.

NEET PG 2023 cutoff

Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-Off Scores (Out Of 800) General/ EWS 50th Percentile 291 General – PwDB 45th Percentile 274 SC/ ST/ OBC Including PwBd of SC/ ST/ OBC 40th Percentile 257

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores at the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. However, candidates can check individual scorecards on the website on or after March 25, 2023.

