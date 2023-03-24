Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in; Counselling to Begin Soon

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in; Counselling to Begin Soon

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: Candidates can view their NEET PG individual scorecard by visiting the official website of the Board at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the individual scorecard for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) tomorrow, March 25, 2023. Candidates can view their NEET PG individual scorecard by visiting the official website of the Board at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats will be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy. This year, the Board declared the NEET PG 2023 results on March 14. While the examination was conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 5, 2023. Candidates must keep their NEET PG scorecard 2023 safe as they will be required to produce it during the counselling process.

You may like to read

MCC NEET PG Counselling Schedule -When ?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the designated counseling authority, will publish the NEET PG Counselling schedule for admission to PG medical courses under the All India Quota (AIQ). The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be released anytime soon at mcc.nic.in. The state counselling authorities will conduct their own rounds of counselling for 50% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private medical and minority institutes.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India, has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to expedite the NEET PG 2023 Counselling process. FORDA has suggested the health ministry to conduct the NEET PG counselling 2023 at least a month before the last date of eligibility(internship) in August or in the first or second week of July.

NEET PG 2023 Result: How to Download NEET PG 2023 Scorecard?

Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “NEET PG scorecard download link.”

Enter the required credentials such as registration number, and password. Now click on the “Submit” button.

Your NBE NEET PG scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, go through the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.