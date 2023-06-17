Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Out For All India 50% Quota; Check Cut-Off, Category Rank List

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Out For All India 50% Quota; Check Cut-Off, Category Rank List

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: Interested and eligible candidates can download the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Out For All India 50% Quota; Check Cut-Off, Category Rank List

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Download Link: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination. The scorecard has been published for All India 50% quota seats. Interested and eligible candidates can download the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in. Along with the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard, the Board has also released the NEET MDS scorecard.

“The merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website/NEET-PG website https://www.natboard.edu.in / https://nbe.edu.in/,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

You may like to read

NEET PG, a national-level exam, is held for providing admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. This year, the examination was held on March 5, and the result was announced on May 14, 2023.

How to Download NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard?

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Result Cum scorecard for NEET-MDS 2023 – All India 50% Quota Seats. Result Cum Scorecard for NEET- PG 2023-All India 50% Quota Seats.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Download Link – Direct Link

NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard Download Link – Direct Link

NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Individual Scorecard

Individual Scorecard for NEET-PG 2023 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after June 28, 2023. Check Cut-off scores for All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session) is as follows:

Category Minimum

Qualifying/Eligibility

Criteria Cut-off Scores

(out of 800) General/EWS 50th Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/OBC (Including

PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257

NEET PG 2023 candidates with scores at or above the cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

All qualified candidates are advised to remain in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website (www.mohfw.nic.in) for information regarding Post Graduate admission process, counseling schedule, instructions, etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.