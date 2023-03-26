Home

NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Released at natboard.edu.in: Report

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: If going by NBEMS NEET PG 2023 notice, dated March 14, 2023, the individual scorecard was scheduled to be published on Saturday(March 25). “

NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Release Date And Time: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the individual scorecard for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) anytime soon. According to the Careers360 report, NBEMS NEET PG Individual Scorecard has been published on the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. However, the Board has not released any official statement regarding the same.

NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard to Release on March 25: NBEMS In Official Notice Said

If going by NBEMS NEET PG 2023 notice, dated March 14, 2023, the individual scorecard was scheduled to be published on Saturday(March 25). “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023,” reads the official statement.”Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2023 Information Bulletin and verification of their Face ID/Biometric wherever required,” NBEMS added.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date, Result, And MCC Counselling Dates – An Overview

This year, NEET PG 2023 examination was conducted on March 5, whereas the result for the same was declared on March 14. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the designated counseling authority, will issue the counselling schedule for the NEET PG. The counselling is conducted for medical aspirants to take admission to PG medical courses under the All India Quota (AIQ). The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be released anytime soon at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Download NEET PG 2023 Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “NEET PG scorecard download link.”

Enter the required credentials such as registration number, and password. Now click on the “Submit” button.

Your NBE NEET PG scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future

For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal

https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main/.

