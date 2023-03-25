Top Recommended Stories

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Releasing Today At nbe.edu.in; Counselling In July

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is releasing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today at official websites - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Updated: March 25, 2023 8:38 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The NEET PG counselling is reportedly expected to begin from July 15. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET PG Scorecard 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is releasing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today. Candidates can check their NEET PG 2023 scorecard by visiting the official websites – natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

NEET PG 2023: How to Download NEET PG  Scorecard

  • Visit official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
  • On the homepage, Click on the ‘NEET PG scorecard download link’.
  • Enter the required credentials such as registration number, and password. Now click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Your NBE NEET PG scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

The NEET PG counselling is expected to begin from July 15, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The NEET-PG 2023 results were announced on March 14.  The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the designated counseling authority, will publish the NEET PG Counselling schedule for admission to PG medical courses under the All India Quota (AIQ). The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be released anytime soon at mcc.nic.in. The state counselling authorities will conduct their own rounds of counselling for 50% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private medical and minority institutes.

Published Date: March 25, 2023 8:37 AM IST

Updated Date: March 25, 2023 8:38 AM IST

