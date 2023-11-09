Home

NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule, Other Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Exam Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date. As per the academic calendar, the Board will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) on March 3, 2024. Meanwhile, the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2024) will tentatively be held on January 20. One can check the detailed calendar by visiting the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/.

The Board will hold the Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 on January 20. “The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” reads the official notification. NEET-PG is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2024-25 admission session.

NBEMS Tentative Schedule: NEET PG 2024 Exam Date

For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

