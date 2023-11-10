Home

NEET PG 2024 Exam on March 3; Check Registration Schedule, Eligibility, Fee, Application

NEET PG 2024 Registration Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has published the examination schedule for several entrance exams, including NEET PG, NEET MDS, and others. According to the timetable, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) is set to be held on March 3, 2024. Meanwhile, NEET-MDS will be conducted on February 9, 2024.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. NEETPG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India. In simple words, NEET-PG will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session which will include the following:

All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country

Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS), the exam conducting authority, will release the NEET PG 2024 application form at nbe.edu.in. Aspirants can fill up the NEET PG application form within the stipulated time period at nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in/. Applications forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. The fee will neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances. Any claim for refund, adjustment or carrying forward of the Application fee will not be entertained.

Name of the Events Check Important Dates Release of NEET PG 2024 information brochure To be notified soon NEET PG online registration To be notified soon Edit window opens To be notified soon Final correction window To be notified soon NEET PG admit card 2024 release date To be notified soon NEET PG 2024 exam date March 3, 2024 NEET PG 2024 result date To be notified soon

NEET PG 2024 Application Date

The NEET PG 2024 registration date has not been announced yet. Candidates who possess an MBBS degree from a recognised medical institution and fulfill the other NEET PG eligibility criteria can fill up the application form.

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses is as follows:

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the

provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 30 June. 2024, may apply for NEET-PG 2023 through online application system at website https://nbe.edu.in or https://natboard.edu.in. Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG 2024 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling. In an unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in the NEET-PG 2024, the results/ candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled. Requests for appearing in NEET-PG 2024 from candidates completing internship after 30 June 2024 or having qualifications that are not recognized as per the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed IMC Act, 1956 shall be summarily rejected. Candidates are further advised not to canvass for the same. The dates indicated by candidates with regard to 12 months Compulsory Rotating Resident Internship in the application form (i.e. internship starting and completion date) shall be treated as final and candidates will be required to submit the original Compulsory Rotating Resident Internship completion certificate at the time of counseling/admission in allotted Medical College/ Institute. To know more, check the updated NEET PG 2024 Information bulletin(which will be published soon)

NEET PG 2024 Exam Date

NEET PG 2024 Examination Fee

Fee can not be deposited through any mode other than the payment gateway available while submitting online application form submission. Check examination fee below

Name of the category and check the examination fee General, OBC, and EWS Rs. 4250 SC, ST, PWD Rs. 3250

NEET PG 2024 Application Form: How to Fill Application?

All candidates desirous of applying for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to create an online profile of themselves to generate a UserID and Password. Check the step-by-step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

NOTE: Email ID chosen by the candidate shall be verified through a system generated OTP for user creation. Same email ID can not be used for registration of any other user concurrently.

NOTE: Email ID chosen by the candidate shall be verified through a system generated OTP for user creation. Same email ID can not be used for registration of any other user concurrently.