NEET PG 2024 Exam Fee REDUCED For Candidates Of All Categories; Check Details Here

As per an official, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has made the decision to REDUCE the NEET PG 2024 Exam Fee by Rs 750, for candidates belonging to all categories.

NEET PG 2024 Fee Structure Revised

New Delhi: One of the biggest and most-taken competitive examinations in India includes the one for those aspiring to become medical professionals and that is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Candidates who are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET PG 2024), were recently informed about the NEET PG 2024 Exam Postponement and now, in a latest update, it has been said that the NEET PG 2024 Exam Fee has been reduced by Rs 750. This fee revision is applicable for candidates belonging to every category. Read in detail to know the changes made to the NEET PG 2024 Fee Structure and other important details with respect to the examination..

