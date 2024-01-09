Home

BREAKING: NEET PG 2024 Exam Postponed To July 7? Check Latest Update Here

NEET PG 2024: It is being speculated that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG is postponed and will be conducted on July 7, 2024.However, it must be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding NEET PG 2024 postponement as of now.

Earlier, ANI reported a potential timeframe for the NEET-PG 2024 examination, citing sources, which according to them will be held in the last week of June or the initial week of July, and in case of delays, counseling may be deferred to August.

