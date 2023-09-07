Home

Education

NEET PG 2024 Likely in March; Check PGMER-23 Regulation, Tentative Exam Date, Schedule

NEET PG 2024 Likely in March; Check PGMER-23 Regulation, Tentative Exam Date, Schedule

The Post Graduate Medical Education Board is seeking public comments for draft post-graduate Medical Education Regulations -2023.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Underway; Check Schedule, Choice Filling Dates at aaccc.gov.in

NEET PG 2024: The Post Graduate Medical Education Board is seeking public comments for draft post-graduate Medical Education Regulations -2023. These Regulations can be called the “Post-graduate Medical Education

Regulations-2023” or “PGMER-23” in its abbreviated form. Candidates are requested to share comments on the draft regulations at the following email id comments.pgregulations@nmc.org.in in MS Word format or machine-readable PDF format within 10 days from the date of publication. The focus and goal of post-graduate medical education shall be to produce competent specialist and /or Medical teacher recognized by the fraternity as the graduating scholar, building upon his undergraduate education, skills who shall – i. Recognize the health needs of the community and carry out professional obligations ethically keeping in view the objectives of the national health policy.

Trending Now

If going by the “Post-graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 pdf, the NEET-PG Examination will be conducted in the month of March. Check tentative admission schedule for postgraduate broad specialty courses(MD/MS)

You may like to read

PGMER-23 Regulation: Check Tentative Exam Date, Schedule

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET PG) is held for admission in Broad Speciality’ courses. Eligibility to pursue a ‘Broad specialty post-graduate programme in Medicine’ will be on the basis of computation of the Marks obtained in the common final year undergraduate examination to be known as the ‘National Exit Test’, conducted by the National Medical Commission or caused to have been conducted by Nati.onal Medical Commission.

Till the first batch based on the National Exit Test (NExT) becomes eligible for admission in Broad Speciality, the existing system of admission through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post-graduate (NEET-PG) as per Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000 (PGMER-2000) shall continue.

NMC PGMER-2023(Download PDF)

NEET PG Result Likely in First Week of April

For, All India Quota/ Deemed/Central Universities/Institutes/ AFMS, As per NExT Regulation or in case admission is to be based on NEET-PG, then the exam will be conducted in the month of March. Meanwhile, As per NExT Regulation or in case admission is to be based on NEET-PG, then the examination will be declared by the first week of April.

The reservation of seats in medical colleges/institutions for respective categories shall be as per applicable laws prevailing in States/Union Territories. An all India merit list as well as State-wise merit list of the eligible

candidates shall be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in NExT or NEET-PG and candidates shall be admitted to post-graduate courses from the said merit lists only. For more details, visit the official website of National Medical Counselling at nmc.org.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES